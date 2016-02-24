Feb 24 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Said on Tuesday third and final assay for measuring latent HIV reservoir size, the primary endpoint in the REDUC Part B trial, supports that the combination of Vacc-4x and the latency reversing agent romidepsin (Istodax, Celgene) leads to a reduction in latent viral reservoir

* Expects to initiate international and controlled BIOSKILL clinical trial when funding has been secured to execute and complete the full scope of the trial

* Says to date has received approval of its clinical trial applications for BIOSKILL in the United Kingdom and Denmark

