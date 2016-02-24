Feb 24 SHW AG :

* Result within target range - operating margin stabilises at previous year's level

* FY net profit rose 34 percent to 14.4 million euros ($15.86 million)

* Dividend 1.00 euros per share

* FY group sales in fiscal year 2015 up by 8 per cent to 463.5 million euros

* For fiscal year 2016, group is expecting sales of between 440 million and 460 million euros

* Is expecting its consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between 43 million and 47 million euros in 2016