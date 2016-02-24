Feb 24 International Personal Finance Plc :

* Final dividend 7.8 penceper share

* FY revenue 735.4 million stg vs 783.2 mln stg

* 34 pct growth in credit issued in FY

* New legislation in Poland and Slovakia will impact our profitability materially in 2016 and beyond

* Total dividend up 3.3 percent to 12.4 penceper share

* Strong underlying growth in profit before tax and exceptional items of 10 pct

* FY EPS 37.1 pence

* "we expect regulatory headwinds to continue"

* FY profit before taxation 100.2 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)