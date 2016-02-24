Feb 24 Wilmington Plc :

* H1 pretax profit rose 23 percent to 4.5 million stg

* H1 revenue rose 7 percent to 49.4 million stg

* Interim dividend 3.8 penceper share

* H1 adjusted EBITA 2 increased 7 pct to 9.7 millon stg (2014: £9.1m)

* H1 adjusted earnings per share 5 up 11 pct at 7.93p (2014: 7.17p)

* As in previous years Wilmington remains second half weighted and outlook for 2015/16 remains unchanged