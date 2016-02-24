Feb 24 USU Software AG :

* FY consolidated sales up 12 pct to 66.1 million euros ($72.57 million)

* EBIT up by 14 pct from 6.7 million euros in previous year to 7.6 million euros ($8.34 million) in 2015

* FY EBITDA rose by 11 pct to 9.9 million euros (2014: 8.9 million euros)

* Moreover, sales of approximately 100 million euros are expected to be achieved in medium term by end of 2017

* Guidance for 2016 envisages above-average growth in sales and earnings

* Guidance for 2016 envisages consolidated sales in region of 71 million euros to 75 million euros with adjusted EBIT of 9 million euros to 10.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)