Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 USU Software AG :
* FY consolidated sales up 12 pct to 66.1 million euros ($72.57 million)
* EBIT up by 14 pct from 6.7 million euros in previous year to 7.6 million euros ($8.34 million) in 2015
* FY EBITDA rose by 11 pct to 9.9 million euros (2014: 8.9 million euros)
* Moreover, sales of approximately 100 million euros are expected to be achieved in medium term by end of 2017
* Guidance for 2016 envisages above-average growth in sales and earnings
* Guidance for 2016 envisages consolidated sales in region of 71 million euros to 75 million euros with adjusted EBIT of 9 million euros to 10.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order