BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to set up 42 sales offices
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
Feb 25 Aareal Bank AG
* FY operating profit 470 million eur versus 436 million eur year ago
* RoE before taxes, excluding negative goodwill from acquisition of Westimmo, increases to 12.1 per cent
* Plans to raise distribution ratio to up to 80 per cent and to increase dividend
* "Aareal 2020" focuses on further optimising organisational structure, and on realising new income potential in both segments
* Net interest income is expected to decline to a range between eur 700 and eur 740 million
* Expects competitive environment for commercial property finance to remain challenging in 2016 financial year
* Forecasts allowance for credit losses to fall to a range between eur 80 million and eur 120 million for 2016
* Expects RoE before taxes of around 11 per cent for current financial year
* Consolidated operating profit of eur 470 million
* Marked increase in consolidated net income, to eur 374 million
* CET1 ratio improves further to 13.1 per cent
* net commission income is projected to be in a range between eur 190 million and eur 200 million
* Q4 consolidated net income attributable to ordinary shareholders amounted to eur 60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016