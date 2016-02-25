Feb 25 Galliford Try Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 12 percent to 1.265 billion stg
* H1 pretax profit rose 24 percent to 52.9 million stg
* H1 eps 52.2 pence versus 45.5 pence year ago
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 15 percent to 52.9
million stg
* H1 2016 operating margin rising to 17.0 pct
* Interim dividend 26 penceper share
* Market conditions for linden homes have improved further
since turn of year
* "Construction business has good visibility on revenue for
next financial year" - CEO
* Increased interim dividend by 18 pct
* Interim dividend of 26.0 pence per share to be paid on 7
april 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)