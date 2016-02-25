Feb 25 Rentokil Initial Plc

* Total dividend up 13.1 percent to 2.93 penceper share

* increase in north america and asia margins driving growth in group operating margin to 13.9% (2014: 13.7%)

* significant increase in m&a execution - 23 acquisitions (21 in pest) in year with combined annualised revenues of £158m

* prospects in majority of our markets are good and, while conditions in france and benelux remain difficult, we are confident of making further progress in coming year."

* Final dividend 2.06 penceper share

* encouraging overall performance in 2015 - ongoing revenue growth of 6.5%, with profit (+8.5%) ahead of expectations and free cash flow of £148m, well in excess of £100m+ target for year

