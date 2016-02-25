Feb 25 Rentokil Initial Plc
* Total dividend up 13.1 percent to 2.93 penceper share
* increase in north america and asia margins driving growth
in group operating margin to 13.9% (2014: 13.7%)
* significant increase in m&a execution - 23 acquisitions
(21 in pest) in year with combined annualised revenues of £158m
* prospects in majority of our markets are good and, while
conditions in france and benelux remain difficult, we are
confident of making further progress in coming year."
* Final dividend 2.06 penceper share
* encouraging overall performance in 2015 - ongoing revenue
growth of 6.5%, with profit (+8.5%) ahead of expectations and
free cash flow of £148m, well in excess of £100m+ target for
year
* proposed 13.1% increase in dividend
