March 1 DIC Asset AG :
* Exceeded its targets for 2015
* FY consolidated profit for period rose to 20.7 million euros ($22.52 million) (2014: 14.0
million euros)
* Generated gross rental income of approximately 136.7 million euros in 2015 (2014: 147.5
million euros)
* Proposed dividend increase, to 0.37 euro per share (2014: 0.35 euro per share)
* Anticipates rental income of around 100 million euros for 2016, with FFO between 43
million and 45 million euros (approximately 0.63-0.66 euro per share)
* In 2016 plans to spend between 400 million and 450 million euros on acquisitions
* Volume of disposals, to further optimise company's portfolio, is expected to range between
80 million and 100 million euros in 2016
($1 = 0.9190 euros)
