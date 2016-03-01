March 1 Greggs Plc
* Total FY sales up 5.2% to £835.7m (excluding 53rd week in
2014)
* Pre-tax profit excluding exceptional items up 25.4% to
£73.0 m (2014: £58.3m)
* Final dividend 21.2 pence per share
* Total ordinary dividend per share up 30.0% to 28.6p
(2014: 22.0p)
* Planned £100m investment in manufacturing and
distribution operations over next five years
* This year has started well and consumer outlook remains
positive with disposable incomes expected to grow further in
2016
* We are confident of delivering a further year of
underlying growth
