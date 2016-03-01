March 1 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Total dividend 9.15 penceper share

* Final dividend 6.6 penceper share

* Fy adjusted operating profit £100.1m versus £87.3m year ago

* Fy revenue increasing 14% to £281.7m

* To end of february delivering 12% growth, although insurance revenue is down -4%, travel is deteriorating

