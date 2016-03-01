March 1 Q-free ASA :

* Q-Free has been awarded an operation contract from Vegfinans AS for delivery of image handling services at a value of approximately 10 million Norwegian crowns ($1.15 million)

* Vegfinans operates 20 toll road companies in Norway, and is wholly owned by six counties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6596 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)