BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
March 1 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Plans transformation into limited partnership and announces net loss for the year - no dividend payment for fiscal year 2015
* FY net loss of 79 million euros ($86 million) mainly results from value adjustments of real estate portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2015
* Against backdrop of negative result also in annual accounts of deutsche office, net loss for fiscal year 2015 shall be carried forward onto new accounts; a dividend payment is omitted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan