UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Aurelius AG :
* Decides on private placement of shares of Berentzen Group AG
* Intends to place up to 4,900,012 shares of Berentzen Group AG
* Currently still holds 51.04 percent of share capital (corresponding to 4,900,012 shares) of Berentzen Group AG and intends to reduce or sell its entire shareholding within transaction
* Bookbuilding for placement of shares commences immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.