March 1 Aurelius AG :

* Decides on private placement of shares of Berentzen Group AG

* Intends to place up to 4,900,012 shares of Berentzen Group AG

* Currently still holds 51.04 percent of share capital (corresponding to 4,900,012 shares) of Berentzen Group AG and intends to reduce or sell its entire shareholding within transaction

* Bookbuilding for placement of shares commences immediately