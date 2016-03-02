March 2 Nel ASA :
* NEL Fuel AS, a subsidiary of NEL ASA, and Uno-X have now
entered into a final agreement for the rollout of minimum 20
hydrogen refuelling stations covering all the major cities in
Norway within 2020
* Following the agreement, NEL and Uno-X have established
the joint venture Uno-X Hydrogen AS, owned by Uno-X and NEL with
51 pct and 49 pct respectively
* Uno-X will be the main brand of the joint venture, whilst
NEL will provide technology for hydrogen production and hydrogen
refuelling stations
