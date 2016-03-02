March 2 Costain Group Plc

* Final dividend up 16 percent to 7.25 pence per share

* Total dividend 11 pence per share

* Says underlying operating profit up 16% to £33.2 million (2014: £28.7 million)

* Says record forward order book up 11% to £3.9 billion (2014: £3.5 billion)

* Says confidence is reflected in recommendation to increase total dividend for year by 16%