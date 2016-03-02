Russia's MMK says Q1 crude steel output up 1.4 pct y/y
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's MMK, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday its crude steel output grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 3.07 million tonnes.
March 2 Costain Group Plc
* Final dividend up 16 percent to 7.25 pence per share
* Total dividend 11 pence per share
* Says underlying operating profit up 16% to £33.2 million (2014: £28.7 million)
* Says record forward order book up 11% to £3.9 billion (2014: £3.5 billion)
* Says confidence is reflected in recommendation to increase total dividend for year by 16% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's MMK, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday its crude steel output grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 3.07 million tonnes.
* CEO says emerging markets look good value versus developed (Adds background, share reaction, analyst quote)