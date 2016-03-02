March 2 Darty Plc

* Steinhoff approach for a possible offer for darty

* Says confirms that it has received a non-binding conditional proposal from conforama

* Says conforama proposal at 125 pence per share in cash.

* Says conforama proposal follows firm offer announced by fnac sa on 20 november 2015 to acquire company

* Says is currently reviewing proposal received from conforama