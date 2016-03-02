March 2 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal :

* says announces acquisition of the Kapan gold mine in Armenia;

* says the total consideration payable for the shares in CJSC Dundee Precious Metals Kapan (DPMK), the holding company for the mine, at completion is $25 million;

* says the consideration will consist of $10 million payable in cash, which will be satisfied from existing cash balances, and $15 million payable in Polymetal shares;

* says in addition, Dundee will receive a 2 percent NSR2 (Net Smelter Return) royalty on the future production from the mine capped at $25 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)