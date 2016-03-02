March 2 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal
:
* says announces acquisition of the Kapan gold mine in
Armenia;
* says the total consideration payable for the shares in
CJSC Dundee Precious Metals Kapan (DPMK), the holding company
for the mine, at completion is $25 million;
* says the consideration will consist of $10 million payable
in cash, which will be satisfied from existing cash balances,
and $15 million payable in Polymetal shares;
* says in addition, Dundee will receive a 2 percent NSR2
(Net Smelter Return) royalty on the future production from the
mine capped at $25 million.
