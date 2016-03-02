March 2 888 Holdings Plc :

* Appointment of chief executive officer

* Announce appointment of Itai Frieberger as chief executive officer of company with immediate effect

* Announces that Brian Mattingley, executive chairman of 888 since 13 May 2015, has been appointed as non-executive chairman of 888 with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)