* adhoc: gft technologies se: gft technologies se announces guidance for financial year 2016

* Says annual forecast for consolidated revenue at 410.00 million euros for financial year 2016

* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of gft group are expected to reach 48.50 million euros and earnings before taxes (ebt) 35.00 million euros

* Says according to preliminary calculations, gft group will report consolidated revenue of 373.51 million euros, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of 44.56 million euros and earnings before taxes (ebt) of 32.52 million euros for its financial year 2015

* Gft technologies se decided to propose a dividend of eur 0.30 (prev. year: eur 0.25) for the financial year 2015 at the annual general meeting on 14 june 2016

* Gft technologies se says assuming that the demand for solutions to achieve regulatory compliance remains strong and the trend to digitise business processes continues, the gft group aims to raise revenue to eur 800 million in the medium term, with an ebitda margin of around 12 percent in 2020.