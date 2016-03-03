March 3 Rnts Media NV :

* RNTS Media N.V. to acquire Inneractive Ltd.

* Following acquisition, RNTS Media is now expecting to achieve a revenue run-rate at end of 2016 of more than 200 million euros ($217.10 million)

* Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 pct of share capital of Inneractive Ltd. for an initial cash consideration of $46 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)