March 3 Carillion Plc

* Total dividend up 3 percent to 18.25 pence per share

* strong revenue growth of 13%, of which 10% was organic, with organic growth in all business segments

* new orders and probable orders worth £3.7 billion (2014: £5.1 billion)

* total value of secured and probable orders remained strong at £17.4 billion (2014: £18.6 billion)

* group is well positioned to make further progress in 2016

* profit before taxation up 9 percent to £155.1m