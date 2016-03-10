March 10 Aviva Plc
* Total dividend up 15 percent to 20.8 penceper share
* Final results: part 1 of 5
* operating profits 2,3 are up 20% to £2.7 billion
* value of new business increased 24%
* friends life integration expected to provide £1.2 billion
of capital benefits, leading to £1.0 billion of additional
remittances over next 3 yearssolvency ii ratio 1 of 180%
* Fy profit after tax 1.079 billion stg
* we expect to achieve our target of £225 million
integration synergies in 2016, one year ahead of schedule
* combined ratio 3 in our general insurance business
improved to 94.6%
* board has decided to increase final dividend per share
15% to 14.05p
