March 10 Cineworld Group Plc :

* Group revenue growth of 13.9 pct on a statutory basis and 12.4 pct on a pro forma 2 basis

* A record 93.6m admissions, an increase of 12.9 pct

* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 37.1 pct to tax of £102.8m after non-recurring costs and amortisation of £3.1m

* Final dividend 12.5 pence per share

* Look forward to 2016 with optimism, which has a promising film slate and will see us open another 13 sites across four territories - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)