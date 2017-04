March 10 EQT:

* EQT Mid Market to invest in Touhula pre schools and day-care centers

* Says has acquired a majority ownership in Touhula Varhaiskasvatus Oy a Finnish early education service provider, from Coronaria Hoitoketju Oy.

* Says to provide resources and support for Touhula's growth strategy with a long term, sustainable approach