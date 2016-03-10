Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Netent expands game content partnership for pokerstars brand in new jersey
* Netent publ ab says has signed a license agreement with global interactive entertainment and technology company amaya, owner of online poker brand, pokerstars
* Netent publ ab says agreement will see netent supply desktop and mobile games to pokerstars brand in new jersey, usa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order