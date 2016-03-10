March 10 init innovation in traffic systems AG :

* INIT Innovations in Transportation, Inc., 100 pct subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems AG, wins major contract in North America

* Project starts immediately with a kickoff meeting and will continue through 2018 - US dollar value of contract is more than $10 million

* Project for region-wide electronic ticketing and fare management system in Tampa, Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)