March 10 IP Group Plc :

* Disposal of holding in Tracsis Plc

* Received net cash proceeds of 13.1 mln stg from sale, bringing total proceeds to date, including dividends, to 14.3 mln stg

* Proceeds represents an internal rate of return of approximately 58 pct and a multiple of approximately 38 times group's investment of 0.4 mln stg