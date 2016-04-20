April 20 Artnet AG :

* Said on Tuesday Q1 revenue increased by 6.4 pct to $4.8 million (4.4 million euros)yoy

* Achieved a Q1 profit of $0.29 million (0.26 million euros), representing a 240 pct increase as compared to the same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)