April 26 MBB SE :

* Increases revenues by 30 pct to 78.2 million euros and reports 56 cent EPS in a very good first quarter 2016

* Board of MBB will propose another increased dividend payment in amount of 0.59 euros per share entitled for fiscal year 2015

* Q1 EBITDA increased by 21.1 pct to 7.8 million euros (previous year: 6.4 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated earnings amounted to 3.7 million euros compared to 3.1 million euros in previous three months period

* Results underpin increasingly conservative looking forecast of 300 million euros of revenues and 2 euros of EPS for fiscal year 2016