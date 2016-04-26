BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 MBB SE :
* Increases revenues by 30 pct to 78.2 million euros and reports 56 cent EPS in a very good first quarter 2016
* Board of MBB will propose another increased dividend payment in amount of 0.59 euros per share entitled for fiscal year 2015
* Q1 EBITDA increased by 21.1 pct to 7.8 million euros (previous year: 6.4 million euros)
* Q1 consolidated earnings amounted to 3.7 million euros compared to 3.1 million euros in previous three months period
* Results underpin increasingly conservative looking forecast of 300 million euros of revenues and 2 euros of EPS for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .