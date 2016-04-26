Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 26 Stratec Biomedical Ag
* Q1 sales 31.2 million eur versus 34.5 million eur year ago
* Dividend 0.75 eur per share
* Says achieved ebit of eur 4.5 million (previous year: eur 5.8 million)
* Says decided to propose company's twelfth consecutive dividend increase, in this case to eur 0.75
* Says updated forecast, extended to include future sales and earnings at diatron, is expected to be published with half-yearly financial report 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order