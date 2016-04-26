April 26 Stratec Biomedical Ag

* Q1 sales 31.2 million eur versus 34.5 million eur year ago

* Dividend 0.75 eur per share

* Says achieved ebit of eur 4.5 million (previous year: eur 5.8 million)

* Says decided to propose company's twelfth consecutive dividend increase, in this case to eur 0.75

* Says updated forecast, extended to include future sales and earnings at diatron, is expected to be published with half-yearly financial report 2016