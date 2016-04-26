UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Whitbread Plc :
* FY underlying pretax profit rose 11.9 percent to 546.3 million stg
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 90.35 pence per share
* Final dividend up 10 percent to 61.85 pence per share
* FY group total sales growth of 12 pct and like for like sales 2 growth of 3 pct
* Premier Inn total sales growth of 12.9 pct and like for like sales up 4.2 pct
* Costa total sales growth of 15.9 pct, system sales up 15.3 pct and UK like for like sales up 2.9 pct
* FY group return on capital of 15.3 pct (2014/15: 15.7 pct) includes investments in future hotel openings
* Strong cash generated from operations of 782.2 million stg which funded capital investment 4 of 724.9 million stg
* "Whilst it is only six weeks into our new financial year we remain confident of making good progress this year" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.