FRANKFURT, April 26 Stada

* Stada Arzneimittel AG: successful refinancing through the securing of additional promissory note loans of a total of 350 million euros

* Says has refinanced promissory note loans in amount of 188 million euros, which will expire in December 2016

* Says securing of refinancing sum will result in significant annual interest savings in future