BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
FRANKFURT, April 26 Stada
* Stada Arzneimittel AG: successful refinancing through the securing of additional promissory note loans of a total of 350 million euros
* Says has refinanced promissory note loans in amount of 188 million euros, which will expire in December 2016
* Says securing of refinancing sum will result in significant annual interest savings in future
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares