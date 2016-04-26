BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB
* Says insiders and employees intend to subscribe for a minimum of 5.4 million SEK
* Says that board members, other insiders and employees intend to subscribe for a minimum of 129 000 units, equivalent to at least SEK 5.4 million, in the company's preferential rights issue with the subscription period between 18 April and 2 May
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares