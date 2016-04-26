April 26 Bookrunner
* Proposed placing of shares in McCarthy & Stone Plc
* Funds Managed By Anchorage Capital Group, TPG Special
Situations Partners, others announce intention to sell about 75
mln shares - Bookrunner
* Goldman Sachs European Special Situations, Strategic Value
Partners and other shareholders to sell shares in McCarthy &
Stone - Bookrunner
* Placing shares represent approximately 14% of McCarthy &
Stone's issued share capital - Bookrunner
* Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies acting as joint
bookrunners - Bookrunner
