BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
April 26Aroundtown Property Holdings plc :
* Completed the successful placement of 600 million euro ($677.9 million) of senior, unsecured 6 year bonds
* Fixed the nominal coupon of the bonds at 1.5 pct p.a., payable annually in arrears Source text: bit.ly/1SxVXUn
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage: