April 26Aroundtown Property Holdings plc :

* Completed the successful placement of 600 million euro ($677.9 million) of senior, unsecured 6 year bonds

* Fixed the nominal coupon of the bonds at 1.5 pct p.a., payable annually in arrears Source text: bit.ly/1SxVXUn

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)