April 27 Comdirect Bank AG :

* Generates 23.7 million euros ($26.77 million)pre-tax profit in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 profit 88.7 million euros

* Q2 outlook: consumer loan, new corporate design, market launch of comdirect trading app and bonus scheme

* Total income in first three months amounted to 88.7 million euros, 9.5 pct below exceptional value of previous year's quarter at 98.1 mln euros

* Q1 net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses fell 9.0 pct to 32.0 mln euros (previous year: 35.2 mln euros)