LONDON Jan 23 Consumer goods company Unilever PLC/NV reported 2012 underlying sales growth of 6.9 percent, beating forecasts of 6.5 percent, propelled by double digit growth in emerging markets.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry's ice-cream and Omo detergent said it grew in all its categories and geographies in the final quarter of the year.

The world's third-biggest consumer goods group after Nestle and Procter & Gamble said sales for the full year were 51.3 billion euros ($68 billion), in line with forecasts.

Emerging markets, which makes up around 55 percent of the company's turnover, grew 11.4 percent.