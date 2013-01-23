UPDATE 2-UK's Morrisons caution on import costs overshadows profit rise
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON Jan 23 Consumer goods company Unilever PLC/NV reported 2012 underlying sales growth of 6.9 percent, beating forecasts of 6.5 percent, propelled by double digit growth in emerging markets.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry's ice-cream and Omo detergent said it grew in all its categories and geographies in the final quarter of the year.
The world's third-biggest consumer goods group after Nestle and Procter & Gamble said sales for the full year were 51.3 billion euros ($68 billion), in line with forecasts.
Emerging markets, which makes up around 55 percent of the company's turnover, grew 11.4 percent.
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
MUNICH, Germany, March 9 The chief executive of German industrial gases group Linde is working hard to win over employees sceptical about the benefits of a planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair, he said on Thursday.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)