April 27 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Will issue 3.2 million new shares to partners

* Shares will be issued at 4.43 Norwegian crowns ($0.5425) per share

* Will issue 819,400 new shares at 2.67 crowns per share and 565,000 new shares at 3.19 crowns per share

* Total proceeds for 4.6 million new shares issued is 18.1 million crowns