April 27 Isra Vision AG :

* Strategic large-scale order underscores Isra's growth targets for the financial year and confirms strong market position

* Receives a large-scale order for the quality assurance of glass products

* Order encompasses a total volume of several million euros

* Once again plans an additional profitable revenue growth in low double-digit percentage range for present 2015/2016 financial year

* In terms of profits, plans provide for further optimization of margins, while at least maintaining current high level in 2015/2016

Plans on reaching revenue goal of 150 million euros ($169.62 million) in medium term