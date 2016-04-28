April 28 Gjensidige :

* Has agreed to acquire the Swedish insurance portfolio of Vardia Insurance Group ASA

* Gjensidiges market share in Sweden will increase from approximately 1.6 percent to approximately 2.5 percent based on 2015 numbers

* Gross premiums written for the Swedish portfolio to be acquired were approximately SEK 650 million in 2015, of which 75 per cent were retail premiums and 25 per cent were commercial SME premiums

* In relation to, and conditional upon, the acquisition of the portfolio, Gjensidige has also entered into an agreement to acquire Vardia Försäkring AB from Vardia Holding AB

* The closing of the transaction is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2016, contingent upon approval from the relevant authorities and certain other conditions being fulfilled

* Isolated, the transaction is expected to affect the strategic capital buffer of Gjensidige by approximately NOK 500 million