BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Aurelius AG :
* Aurelius increases dividend proposal
* Dividend be increased by an additional euro
* In addition to base dividend of 0.90 euro (prior year: 0.80 euro), a participation dividend of 1.55 euro (prior year: 1.20 euro) is to be proposed
* Total dividend of 2.45 euro would correspond to a record distribution of 76.6 million euros ($86.82 million) (prior year: 63.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.