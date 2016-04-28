April 28 Aurelius AG :

* Aurelius increases dividend proposal

* Dividend be increased by an additional euro

* In addition to base dividend of 0.90 euro (prior year: 0.80 euro), a participation dividend of 1.55 euro (prior year: 1.20 euro) is to be proposed

* Total dividend of 2.45 euro would correspond to a record distribution of 76.6 million euros ($86.82 million) (prior year: 63.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)