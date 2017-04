April 28 Serco Group

* Wholly-owned subsidiary DMS Maritime Pty Ltd has now signed the contract for the Design, Build, Operation and Maintenance (DBOM) of the new icebreaker Research and Supply Vessel (RSV) for the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) of the Department of the Environment

* Total contract value to Serco, which excludes build cost of vessel, is approximately £160m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)