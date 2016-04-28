BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Adlife AB :
* Addlife's rights issue fully subscribed
* Rights issue with preferential rights for company's shareholders has been fully subscribed
* Final count shows that 199,360 shares of class A and 4.7 million shares of class B, corresponding to about 98.8 percent of offered shares, were subscribed for with subscription rights
* Through rights issue Addlife will receive proceeds amounting to about 300 million Swedish crowns ($37.24 million) before deduction of issue costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0560 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.