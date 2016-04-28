(Corrects period in headline to Q1 from FY.)

April 28 PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* PSI with strong new orders and stable EBIT in first quarter

* Achieved 1 percent lower sales of 42.6 million euros ($48.36 million) in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 new orders improves by 13 percent to 70 million euros

* Q1 EBIT improved by 25 percent to 2.2 million euros (March 31, 2015, adjusted: 1.7 million euros)

* Q1 group net result was, as in previous year, 1.4 million euros

* Expects important contracts to be placed in germany and for exports in coming quarters

* Expects important contracts to be placed in germany and for exports in coming quarters

* Maintains cautious targets for 2016 set down in 2015 annual report