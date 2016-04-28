April 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Update on the disposal of Williams & Glyn
* Have undertaken further extensive analysis on separation
and divestment of Williams & Glyn
* Overall financial impact on RBS is now likely to be
significantly greater than previously estimated.
* Concluded that there is a significant risk that separation
and divestment to which we are committed will not be achieved by
31st December 2017
* RBS is exploring alternative means to achieve separation
and divestment
* Due to complexities of Williams & Glyn's customer and
product mix, programme to create a cloned banking platform
continues to be very challenging
* Timetable to achieve separation is uncertain
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: