BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
April 28 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Deutsche Forfait: amendment to insolvency plan
* Amendments mainly relate to a reduction of waiver ratio of partial debt waiver by creditors, which now amounts in a first step to 61.96 pct rather than 63.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.