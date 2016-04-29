BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Fintech Group AG :
* Fintech Group sells Aktionaersbank to Obotritia Capital KgaA
* Also wins Obotritia as new customer, as its subsidiaries Bank Biw AG and Xcom AG will act as white-label service and technology provider
* Under new branding "Bankhaus Obotritia" bank will launch new business models in commercial real estate financing
* Both sides agreed not to disclose purchasing price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan