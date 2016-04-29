April 29 Fintech Group AG :

* Fintech Group sells Aktionaersbank to Obotritia Capital KgaA

* Also wins Obotritia as new customer, as its subsidiaries Bank Biw AG and Xcom AG will act as white-label service and technology provider

* Under new branding "Bankhaus Obotritia" bank will launch new business models in commercial real estate financing

* Both sides agreed not to disclose purchasing price