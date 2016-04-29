Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Nemetschek AG
* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to 77.7 million eur
* Outlook for whole of 2016 affirmed
* Revenue grows by 16.7 pct to eur 77.7 million in Q1
* EBITDA increases over-proportionally compared to revenue, reaching eur 21.0 million (+21.0%)
* EBITDA margin improves to 27.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order