April 29 Danske Bank A/S :

* Q1 net interest income 5.3 billion Danish crowns ($811.54 million) versus 5.29 billion crowns seen in reuters poll

* Q1 net trading income 1.6 billion crowns versus 1.36 billion crowns seen in reuters poll

* Q1 pretax profit 6.27 billion crowns versus 5.68 billion crowns seen in reuters poll

* Maintains outlook for net profit for 2016 to be in line with net profit before goodwill impairments for 2015

* Outlook is based on restated financial highlights for 2015

* For net interest income, we expect continued pressure on margins in 2016, while we will benefit from volume growth and lower funding costs

* Expects the underlying trend in net fee income that was in 2015 to continue, but does not expect to repeat the high level of remortgaging activity

* Expenses are expected to decline from the level in 2015

* Loan impairments are expected to be at a low level

* Profit before tax at non-core is expected to be close to zero

* Return on shareholders' equity of at least 12.5 percent in 2018 at the latest remains unchanged